Lirik Lagu Need You Here – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Need You Here - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

I need you here

I need you here

And if ever there's some place that I've got to be

Then I need you here with me

There is no other place in this world that I'd rather be

If I can't be at home then I'll send my apologies

Can't you stay right here forever pretty please?

I need you here with me

I need you here

I need you here

I need you here

And if ever there's some place that I've got to be

Then I need you here with me

Where do you go

When you're not home?

It won't be long

'Til you are grown

I love you so

I love you, too

So I'll stay right here with you

Sometimes daddy has to leave

That makes me sad

But daddy will always come back

He promised

There is no other place in this world that I'd rather be

If I can't be at home then I'll send my apologies

To you

To you (oh)

I need you here

I, I need you here

I need you here

I, I need you here

And

That makes me happy

Credit