Lirik Lagu Need You Here – I Don't Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 November 2022, 02:50 WIB
I Don’t Know But They Found Me.
I Don't Know But They Found Me.

Need You Here - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

I need you here
I need you here
And if ever there's some place that I've got to be
Then I need you here with me

There is no other place in this world that I'd rather be
If I can't be at home then I'll send my apologies
Can't you stay right here forever pretty please?
I need you here with me
I need you here

I need you here
I need you here
And if ever there's some place that I've got to be
Then I need you here with me

Where do you go
When you're not home?
It won't be long
'Til you are grown
I love you so
I love you, too
So I'll stay right here with you

Sometimes daddy has to leave
That makes me sad
But daddy will always come back
He promised

There is no other place in this world that I'd rather be
If I can't be at home then I'll send my apologies
To you
To you (oh)

I need you here
I, I need you here
I need you here
I, I need you here
And

That makes me happy

