Lirik Lagu From The Gallows – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

From The Gallows - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
You're beautiful
And evil too
Sinister and vile
For you, I'd die
Or kill myself
Whichever makes you smile
And if I succeed
I'll count all your teeth
I'd swing from the gallows and wave
And there, from the noose
Lest you cut me loose
I'd carousel into my grave
Darling
Lord knows, you're beautiful
But you're evil
Fact is
You're downright vicious too
But each night I look
Up at the stars in the sky
And I can't help it
But I still wish I was with you
And if I succeed
I'll count all your teeth
I'd swing from the gallows and wave
And there, from the noose
Lest you cut me loose
I'd carousel into my grave
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
Fakta di Balik The Gallows
I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga mendaji IDKHow.
