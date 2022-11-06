Lirik Lagu From The Gallows – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

From The Gallows - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

You're beautiful

And evil too

Sinister and vile

For you, I'd die

Or kill myself

Whichever makes you smile

And if I succeed

I'll count all your teeth

I'd swing from the gallows and wave

And there, from the noose

Lest you cut me loose

I'd carousel into my grave

Darling

Lord knows, you're beautiful

But you're evil

Fact is

You're downright vicious too

But each night I look

Up at the stars in the sky

And I can't help it

But I still wish I was with you

And if I succeed

I'll count all your teeth

I'd swing from the gallows and wave

And there, from the noose

Lest you cut me loose

I'd carousel into my grave

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

Fakta di Balik The Gallows

I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga mendaji IDKHow.