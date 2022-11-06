Lirik Lagu Door – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Door - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

If I'm out of line

Just show me the door

I promise you I

Won't come here no more

If you just tell me

What you think about me

I can collect all my things from the floor

Promise the next time

That you take my hand

Is to show me the door

Promise the next time

That you take my hand

Is to show me the door

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

Fakta di Balik Door

I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga mendaji IDKHow.

Sebelum lagu ini dirilis dan termasuk ke dalam album Razzmatazz yang dirilis pada 2020, lagu ini sempat dibawakan dalam konser secara langsung oleh IDKHow. Lagu Door memiliki nuansa yang agak berbeda dari lagu-lagu IDKHow lainnya.