Lirik Lagu Door – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Door - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
If I'm out of line
Just show me the door
I promise you I
Won't come here no more
If you just tell me
What you think about me
I can collect all my things from the floor
Promise the next time
That you take my hand
Is to show me the door
Promise the next time
That you take my hand
Is to show me the door
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
Fakta di Balik Door
I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga mendaji IDKHow.
Sebelum lagu ini dirilis dan termasuk ke dalam album Razzmatazz yang dirilis pada 2020, lagu ini sempat dibawakan dalam konser secara langsung oleh IDKHow. Lagu Door memiliki nuansa yang agak berbeda dari lagu-lagu IDKHow lainnya.
Artikel Pilihan