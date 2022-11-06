Lirik Lagu Modern Day Cain – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Modern Day Cain - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

Dance

Dance

That's enough

A modern concussion

The room is on fire

You're an upstanding model

Of the Modern Day Cain

With impeccable style

So now you've done a little wrong

And you need to be forgiven

By the Vicar and the company you keep

And then you conjure up a fiction

To get the pretty girl to listen

This is the sin

That I will confess to release myself

From consequence

And everyone can tell

The moral objections

To something so profane

Oh, but the deepest of convictions

Are the darkest positions

Little remissions for the varicose vein

So now you've done a little wrong

And you swear you didn't do it

But volition left you burdened with a curse

And you conjure up a fiction

To get the pretty girl to listen

This is the sin

That I will confess to release myself

From consequence

And everyone can tell

This is the sin

That I will confess to release myself

From consequence

And everyone can tell

This is the sin

That I will confess to release myself

From consequence

And everyone can tell

And everyone can tell

And everyone can tell