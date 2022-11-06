Lirik Lagu Modern Day Cain – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Modern Day Cain - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Dance
Dance
That's enough
A modern concussion
The room is on fire
You're an upstanding model
Of the Modern Day Cain
With impeccable style
So now you've done a little wrong
And you need to be forgiven
By the Vicar and the company you keep
And then you conjure up a fiction
To get the pretty girl to listen
This is the sin
That I will confess to release myself
From consequence
And everyone can tell
The moral objections
To something so profane
Oh, but the deepest of convictions
Are the darkest positions
Little remissions for the varicose vein
So now you've done a little wrong
And you swear you didn't do it
But volition left you burdened with a curse
And you conjure up a fiction
To get the pretty girl to listen
This is the sin
That I will confess to release myself
From consequence
And everyone can tell
This is the sin
That I will confess to release myself
From consequence
And everyone can tell
This is the sin
That I will confess to release myself
From consequence
And everyone can tell
And everyone can tell
And everyone can tell
