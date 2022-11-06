Lirik Lagu Mx. Sinister – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mx. Sinister - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

Oh you never seem to notice

When I follow you home

In the dark of your apartment

When you think you're alone

What will it take?

What else should I do?

How far must I go to prove

That I love you?

And I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

But I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

Oh you never seem to notice

That my heart beats for you

So I'll open you up

And make yours beat for me too

And I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

And I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

And I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

And I'll get you

I'll get you yet

I've got to make you mine

Just know I'm not the sinister type

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2021

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

