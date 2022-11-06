Lirik Lagu Mx. Sinister – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mx. Sinister - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Oh you never seem to notice
When I follow you home
In the dark of your apartment
When you think you're alone
What will it take?
What else should I do?
How far must I go to prove
That I love you?
And I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
But I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
Oh you never seem to notice
That my heart beats for you
So I'll open you up
And make yours beat for me too
And I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
And I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
And I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
And I'll get you
I'll get you yet
I've got to make you mine
Just know I'm not the sinister type
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2021
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
