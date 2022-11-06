Lirik Lagu Bleed Magic – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bleed Magic - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
I wanna take you home
A night out on the town
Say that you're pretty so you stand up stand up
Before I drag you down
Crawling up your skin
Potions pills and medicines
To drain you
And bleed your magic out
Lonely little life
And nobody believes you now
You're bleeding magic out
Don't want to scare you off
Don't want to know your name
You'll never know a single thing about me
Until it's far too late
Crawling up your skin
Potion, pleasing medicines
To circumvent your brain
Lonely little life
And nobody believes you now
You're bleeding magic out
Lonely little life
And nobody believes you now
You're bleeding magic out
And nobody believes you now
You're bleeding magic
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: 1981 EP
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
