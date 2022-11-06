Lirik Lagu Bleed Magic – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bleed Magic - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

I wanna take you home

A night out on the town

Say that you're pretty so you stand up stand up

Before I drag you down

Crawling up your skin

Potions pills and medicines

To drain you

And bleed your magic out

Lonely little life

And nobody believes you now

You're bleeding magic out

Don't want to scare you off

Don't want to know your name

You'll never know a single thing about me

Until it's far too late

Crawling up your skin

Potion, pleasing medicines

To circumvent your brain

Lonely little life

And nobody believes you now

You're bleeding magic out

Lonely little life

And nobody believes you now

You're bleeding magic out

And nobody believes you now

You're bleeding magic

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: 1981 EP

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes