Lirik Lagu Leave Me Alone – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Leave Me Alone - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
… Big shot, so what?
Do you wanna pretend?
You took the money
But the money couldn't buy a friend
… Now I want you to leave me alone
They say the devil that you know
Is better than the devil that you don't
Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows
Now I want you to leave me alone
… Blind spot, take your best shot
Lucky me
Go fly a kite until you're tangled in the hanging tree
… Now I want you to leave me alone
They say the devil that you know
Is better than the devil that you don't
Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows
Now I want you to leave me alone
… Four in the morning
But we're having such a lovely time
Mad as a hatter with a dagger and a dollar sign
Aristocrat, tip your hat and break your mother's heart
And when the sun comes up
You'll find a brand new god
(Hey, come on)
(A brand new god)
(Oh, oh)
… Now I want you to leave me alone
They say the devil that you know
Is better than the devil that you don't
Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows
Now I want you to leave me alone
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
