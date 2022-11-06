Lirik Lagu Leave Me Alone – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Leave Me Alone - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

… Big shot, so what?

Do you wanna pretend?

You took the money

But the money couldn't buy a friend

… Now I want you to leave me alone

They say the devil that you know

Is better than the devil that you don't

Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows

Now I want you to leave me alone

… Blind spot, take your best shot

Lucky me

Go fly a kite until you're tangled in the hanging tree

… Now I want you to leave me alone

They say the devil that you know

Is better than the devil that you don't

Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows

Now I want you to leave me alone

… Four in the morning

But we're having such a lovely time

Mad as a hatter with a dagger and a dollar sign

Aristocrat, tip your hat and break your mother's heart

And when the sun comes up

You'll find a brand new god

(Hey, come on)

(A brand new god)

(Oh, oh)

… Now I want you to leave me alone

They say the devil that you know

Is better than the devil that you don't

Oh, you're a big shot here, but nobody else knows

Now I want you to leave me alone

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

