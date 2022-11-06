Lirik Lagu Social Climb – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Social Climb - I Don;t Know How But They Found Me

Come break some hearts now, tear them out

Filing for amusements with the crowd

Oh, but be advised, participation is required

Doing things not typically allowed

Feels like we're having a good time

It's true, a wonderfully good time

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you

Different defections, cut the lines

Leagues of social climbers all about

Oh, but be advised, no restitution comes tonight

'Less we lay unconscious in the ground

Feels like we're having a good time

It's true, a wonderfully good time

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (hey)

But if the lights don't stop me

No one's got control of what I do

'Cause it's a good time

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)

When I'm with you

