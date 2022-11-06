Lirik Lagu Social Climb – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Social Climb - I Don;t Know How But They Found Me
Come break some hearts now, tear them out
Filing for amusements with the crowd
Oh, but be advised, participation is required
Doing things not typically allowed
Feels like we're having a good time
It's true, a wonderfully good time
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you
Different defections, cut the lines
Leagues of social climbers all about
Oh, but be advised, no restitution comes tonight
'Less we lay unconscious in the ground
Feels like we're having a good time
It's true, a wonderfully good time
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (hey)
But if the lights don't stop me
No one's got control of what I do
'Cause it's a good time
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you (woah-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh)
When I'm with you
Credit
Artikel Pilihan