Lirik Lagu New Invention – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

New Invention - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

You've got the devil on your shoulder (shoulder, shoulder, shoulder)

You better shut your mouth just like I told ya (told ya, told ya)

You've been controlling me through fiction, it's obvious

I've got to break you like a bad addiction

Now I can't say no, I'm losing control

I'm having bad dreams

And nothing you can do will keep the bad things

Away from me until I fall asleep, bad dreams

Despite your good intentions

That girl is like an architect

And I am just the new invention

I am just the new invention

I am just the new invention

You've got to choose between your faces (faces, faces, faces)

Feels like you're running out of holy places (places, places)

And now the room is getting quiet (shh)

Oh, what a shame

Nobody taught you how to read and riot (riot, riot, riot)

Oh, bless my soul, I'm losing control

I'm having bad dreams

And nothing you can do will keep the bad things

Away from me until I fall asleep, bad dreams

Despite your good intentions

That girl is like an architect

And I am just the new invention

I am just the new invention

I am just the new invention

It's a miracle I'm standing

You're dragging me back into having

I'm having bad dreams

And nothing you can do will keep the bad things

Away from me until I fall asleep, bad dreams

Despite your good intentions

That girl is like an architect

And I am just the new invention

I am just the new invention (bad dreams, bad dreams)

I am just the new invention

I can't sleep

I am just the new invention

I can't sleep, I can't sleep

I am just the new invention

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Chad Walsh, Dallon Weekes, David Walsh, dan Timothy Alan Pagnotta

Fakta di Balik New Invention

I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga mendaji IDKHow.