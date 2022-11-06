Lirik Lagu It’s Your Thing – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Your Thing - The Isley Brothers
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
If you want me to love you, maybe I will
Believe me woman, it ain't no big deal
You need love now, just as bad as I do
Make's me no difference now, who you give your thing to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
I'm not trying to run your life, I know you wanna do what's right
Give your love now, to whoever you choose
How can you lose, with the stuff you use now
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
Don't let me tell you, who to sock it to
It's your thing, I do what I wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
