Lirik Lagu It’s Your Thing – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Your Thing - The Isley Brothers

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

If you want me to love you, maybe I will

Believe me woman, it ain't no big deal

You need love now, just as bad as I do

Make's me no difference now, who you give your thing to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

I'm not trying to run your life, I know you wanna do what's right

Give your love now, to whoever you choose

How can you lose, with the stuff you use now

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

Don't let me tell you, who to sock it to

It's your thing, I do what I wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

