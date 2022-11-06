Lirik Lagu Absinthe – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Absinthe - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Bring to me

Your sons and daughters

'Cause absinthe makes the heart grow fonder

No, I don't care what momma says

You'll wind me up or you'll wind up dead

I don't care what momma says

I don't believe whatever this is

Until you burn all of the witches

I won't believe whatever this is

Whatever they give you, stop drinking it down

If I were you

Then I'd stop talking

'Cause soon you'll be a dead man walking

I don't care what momma says

You'll wind me up or you'll wind up dead

I don't care what momma says

I don't believe whatever this is

Until you burn all of the witches

I won't believe whatever this is

Whatever they give you, stop drinking it down

I hear voices, I see visions

These spirits are your prison

I hear voices, I see visions

These spirits are your prison

I don't believe whatever this is

Until you burn all of the witches

I won't believe whatever this is

Until you burn all of the witches

I don't believe whatever this is

