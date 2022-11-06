Lirik Lagu Absinthe – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Absinthe - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Bring to me
Your sons and daughters
'Cause absinthe makes the heart grow fonder
No, I don't care what momma says
You'll wind me up or you'll wind up dead
I don't care what momma says
I don't believe whatever this is
Until you burn all of the witches
I won't believe whatever this is
Whatever they give you, stop drinking it down
If I were you
Then I'd stop talking
'Cause soon you'll be a dead man walking
I don't care what momma says
You'll wind me up or you'll wind up dead
I don't care what momma says
I don't believe whatever this is
Until you burn all of the witches
I won't believe whatever this is
Whatever they give you, stop drinking it down
I hear voices, I see visions
These spirits are your prison
I hear voices, I see visions
These spirits are your prison
I don't believe whatever this is
Until you burn all of the witches
I won't believe whatever this is
Until you burn all of the witches
I don't believe whatever this is
