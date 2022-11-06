Lirik Lagu Shout – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout - The Isley Brothers

Well...

You know you make me wanna (shout)

Kick my heels up and (shout)

Throw my hands up and (shout)

Throw my hands back and (shout)

Come on now (shout)

Don't forget to say you will

Don't forget to say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (say you will)

Say it right now, baby (say you will)

Come on, come on (say you will)

Say it, oh (say you will)

Come on now (say)

Say that you love me (say)

Say that you need me (say)

Say that you want me (say)

You wanna please me (say)

Come on now (say)

Come on now (say)

Come on now (say)

I still remember (shoo be doo wa)

When you used to be nine years old (shoo be doo wa)

Yeah, yeah, I was a fool for you (shoo be doo wa)

From the bottom of my soul (shoo be doo wa)

Yeah, now that you've grown up (shoo be doo wa)

Grown enough to know (shoo be doo wa)

Yeah, yeah, you wanna leave me (shoo be doo wa)

You wanna let me go (shoo be doo wa, shoo wop)

I want you to know

I said I want you to know right now, yeah

You've been good to me, baby

Better than I've been to myself

Hey hey, and if you ever leave me

I don't want nobody else

Hey hey, I said I want you to know

Hey, I said I want you to know right now

Yeah, yeah, you know you make me wanna shout

Yeah, yeah (shout)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (shout)

Alright (shout)

Alright (shout)

Come on now (shout)

Come on now (shout)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (shout)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (shout)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (shout)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (shout)

Alright (shout)

Alright (shout)

Alright (shout)

Alright (shout)