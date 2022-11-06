Lirik Lagu Do It All the Time – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do It All the Time - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
… Ha!
… We're taking over the world
One kiss at a time
And then I'm taking your girl
And I'm making her mine
… No reason why
I'm only doing anything I want to do
Because I do it all the time
… We're taking over the world
A little victim-less crime
And when I'm taking your innocence
I'll be corrupting your mind
… No need to cry
I'm only doing anything I want to do
Because I do it all the time
(Do it all the time)
… Now we're so young
But we're probably gonna die
It's so fun
We're so good at selling lies
We look so good
And we never even try
Get your money from a trust fund
Do it all the time
… Ha!
… We're taking over the world
One kiss at a time
And then I'm taking your girl
And I'm making her mine
I'm making her mine
… No reason why
I'm only doing anything I want to do
(Do it all the time)
