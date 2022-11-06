Lirik Lagu Choke – I Don’t Know But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Choke - I Don’t Know But They Found Me

Stop!

Drop

And drag me into place

And lock the fire escapes

I'll break your pretty face

(Yeah, yeah)

Oh, you clever little things

The sycophantic teens

What a precious basket case

(Yeah, yeah)

Now shut your dirty mouth

If I could burn this town

I wouldn't hesitate

To smile while you suffocate and die

And that would be just fine

And what a lovely time, that it would surely be

So bite your tongue

And choke yourself to sleep

You get everything you want

And money always talks

To the idiot savants

(Yeah, yeah)

Now shut your dirty mouth

If I could burn this town

I wouldn't hesitate

To smile while you suffocate and die

And that would be just fine

And what a lovely time, that it would surely be

So bite your tongue

And choke yourself to sleep

Now shut your dirty mouth

If I could burn this town

I wouldn't hesitate

To smile while you suffocate and die

And that would be just fine (oh!)

And what a lovely time

That it would surely be

So bite your tongue

And choke yourself...

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know But They Found Me

Album: Choke

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

Fakta di Balik Choke