Lirik Lagu Choke – I Don’t Know But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Choke - I Don’t Know But They Found Me
Stop!
Drop
And drag me into place
And lock the fire escapes
I'll break your pretty face
(Yeah, yeah)
Oh, you clever little things
The sycophantic teens
What a precious basket case
(Yeah, yeah)
Now shut your dirty mouth
If I could burn this town
I wouldn't hesitate
To smile while you suffocate and die
And that would be just fine
And what a lovely time, that it would surely be
So bite your tongue
And choke yourself to sleep
You get everything you want
And money always talks
To the idiot savants
(Yeah, yeah)
Now shut your dirty mouth
If I could burn this town
I wouldn't hesitate
To smile while you suffocate and die
And that would be just fine
And what a lovely time, that it would surely be
So bite your tongue
And choke yourself to sleep
Now shut your dirty mouth
If I could burn this town
I wouldn't hesitate
To smile while you suffocate and die
And that would be just fine (oh!)
And what a lovely time
That it would surely be
So bite your tongue
And choke yourself...
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know But They Found Me
Album: Choke
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
Fakta di Balik Choke
Artikel Pilihan