Lirik Lagu F.E.A.R. – Ian Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

F.E.A.R. - Ian Brown

For each a road

For everyman a religion

Find everybody and rule

For everything and rumble

Forget everything and remember

For everything a reason

Forgive everybody and remember

For each a road

For everyman a religion

Face everybody and rule

For everything and rumble

Forget everything and remember

For everything a reason

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R.

Final eternity arouses reactions

Freeing excellence affects reality

Fallen empires are ruling

Find earth and reef

Fantastic expectations

Amazing revelations

Final execution and resurrection

Free expression as revolution

Finding everything and realizing

You got the fear

You got the fear

You got the fear

You got the fear

You got the fear

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

Fantastic expectations

Amazing revelations

Finding everything and realizing

For everything a reason

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

F.E.A.R. (You got the fear)

You got the fear

You got the fear

You got the fear

You got the fear

