Lirik Lagu F.E.A.R. – Ian Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

F.E.A.R. - Ian Brown
For each a road
For everyman a religion
Find everybody and rule
For everything and rumble
Forget everything and remember
For everything a reason
Forgive everybody and remember
Face everybody and rule
For everything and rumble
Final eternity arouses reactions
Freeing excellence affects reality
Fallen empires are ruling
Find earth and reef
Fantastic expectations
Amazing revelations
Final execution and resurrection
Free expression as revolution
Finding everything and realizing
Finding everything and realizing
For everything a reason
