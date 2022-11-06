Lirik Lagu Footstep in the Dark – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Footstep in the Dark - The Isley Brothers
Are we really sure
Can a love that lasted for so long still endure?
Do I really care? Hey, hey
Let's talk about the distractions goin' on elsewhere
I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark
Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh
My mind drifts now and then
Lookin' down dark corridors and wonders what might have been
Something's up ahead
Hey, should I keep this same direction or go back instead?
I, I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark
Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh
Honey, now let's stop walkin' around
When there's love lost to be found
Oh, and you know I still care, I still care
What's the sense of goin' elsewhere?
Who feels really sure?
Can that feelin' guarantee your happiness shall endure?
And do we really care? Hey, hey
Let's look at what's been happenin' and try to be more aware
I, I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, ayy, in the dark
Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby
(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh
Yeah, let's stop walkin' around, yeah
Well, when there's love lost, lost to be found
Oh, honey, you know I still care, I still care
What's the sense of goin', goin' elsewhere? Yeah
