Lirik Lagu Footstep in the Dark – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Footstep in the Dark - The Isley Brothers

Are we really sure

Can a love that lasted for so long still endure?

Do I really care? Hey, hey

Let's talk about the distractions goin' on elsewhere

I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark

Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh

My mind drifts now and then

Lookin' down dark corridors and wonders what might have been

Something's up ahead

Hey, should I keep this same direction or go back instead?

I, I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark

Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh

Honey, now let's stop walkin' around

When there's love lost to be found

Oh, and you know I still care, I still care

What's the sense of goin' elsewhere?

Who feels really sure?

Can that feelin' guarantee your happiness shall endure?

And do we really care? Hey, hey

Let's look at what's been happenin' and try to be more aware

I, I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, ayy, in the dark

Why? I keep hearin' footsteps, baby

(In the) in the dark, oh, in the dark, ooh

Yeah, let's stop walkin' around, yeah

Well, when there's love lost, lost to be found

Oh, honey, you know I still care, I still care

What's the sense of goin', goin' elsewhere? Yeah