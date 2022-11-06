Lirik Lagu Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick – Ian Dury and the Blockheads dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury and The Blockheads
In the deserts of Sudan
And the gardens of Japan
From Milan to Yucatan
Every woman, every man
Hit me with your rhythm stick
Hit me, hit me
Je t'adore, ich liebe dich
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me with your rhythm stick
Hit me slowly, hit me quick
Hit me, hit me, hit me
In the wilds of Borneo
And the vineyards of Bordeaux
Eskimo, Arapaho
Move their body to and fro
Hit me with your rhythm stick
Hit me, hit me
Das ist gut! C'est fantastique!
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me with your rhythm stick
It's nice to be a lunatic
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me, hit me, hit
In the dock of Tiger Bay
On the road to Mandalay
From Bombay to Santa Fe
Over hills and far away
Hit me with your rhythm stick
Hit me, hit me
C'est si bon, mm? Ist es nicht?
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me with your rhythm stick
Two fat persons, click, click, click
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me
Hit me
Hit me, ow
Hit me
Hit me
Hit me, hit me
Hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me
Hit me, hit me, hit me
