Lirik Lagu Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick – Ian Dury and the Blockheads dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury and The Blockheads

In the deserts of Sudan

And the gardens of Japan

From Milan to Yucatan

Every woman, every man

Hit me with your rhythm stick

Hit me, hit me

Je t'adore, ich liebe dich

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me with your rhythm stick

Hit me slowly, hit me quick

Hit me, hit me, hit me

In the wilds of Borneo

And the vineyards of Bordeaux

Eskimo, Arapaho

Move their body to and fro

Hit me with your rhythm stick

Hit me, hit me

Das ist gut! C'est fantastique!

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me with your rhythm stick

It's nice to be a lunatic

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me, hit me, hit

In the dock of Tiger Bay

On the road to Mandalay

From Bombay to Santa Fe

Over hills and far away

Hit me with your rhythm stick

Hit me, hit me

C'est si bon, mm? Ist es nicht?

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me with your rhythm stick

Two fat persons, click, click, click

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me

Hit me

Hit me, ow

Hit me

Hit me

Hit me, hit me

Hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me, hit me

Hit me, hit me, hit me

Credit