Lirik Lagu Gran Hotel – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gran Hotel - Interpol
On the streets of Cozumel
Where my age is slow
The mirror treats my light
To a grey refrain
On the streets of Cozumel
Where the faces glow
I would gladly give my life
To be there
So close I'm taking notes
On my brain
Will you be faithful?
Will you be my origin?
I'll leave these obsolete gardens
A-burning
'Cause I'll do anything
To know you're here again
On the streets of Cozumel
Where my age is slow
The mirror treats my life
To a grey refrain
On the streets of Cozumel
Where the faces glow
I would gladly give my life
To be there
Be there
All that we've got to be is candid
And gentle
To be certified
And I really love to mentor
Sometimes it's hard to be expansive
Need to free some light to enter
Reflections ethereal to render
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
I'll be there
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
In my truly vacant heart
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
I see you in everything
I'll be there, I'll be there
