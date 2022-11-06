Lirik Lagu Gran Hotel – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gran Hotel - Interpol

On the streets of Cozumel

Where my age is slow

The mirror treats my light

To a grey refrain

On the streets of Cozumel

Where the faces glow

I would gladly give my life

To be there

So close I'm taking notes

On my brain

Will you be faithful?

Will you be my origin?

I'll leave these obsolete gardens

A-burning

'Cause I'll do anything

To know you're here again

On the streets of Cozumel

Where my age is slow

The mirror treats my life

To a grey refrain

On the streets of Cozumel

Where the faces glow

I would gladly give my life

To be there

Be there

All that we've got to be is candid

And gentle

To be certified

And I really love to mentor

Sometimes it's hard to be expansive

Need to free some light to enter

Reflections ethereal to render

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

I'll be there

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

In my truly vacant heart

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

I see you in everything

I'll be there, I'll be there