Lirik Lagu The Rover – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Rover - Interpol
Come and see me and maybe you'll die
But I can keep you in artwork, the fluid kind
That's enough for excitements today
Prostrated faded, it's pay-to-play
Come and see me yeah, maybe you'll try
I've been holding these pyros till they could fly
Open up and enlighten again
Enjoy the skyline, it's an incremental end
Walk in on your own feet
Says the rover
It's my way or they all leave
Says the rover (ooh)
The rover
Ça suffit, hell yeah, maybe it's time
You can't stick to the highways, it's suicide
I'm welling up with excitements again
The apex resolves, you need to tell your friends
Walk in on your own feet
Says the rover
It's my way or they all leave
Says the rover
The rover (ooh, ooh)
The rover (ooh, ooh)
The rover
Come and see me, yeah baby, let's cry
Satin face in some worlds we'd be too kind
Nature's subjected to fires again
Falling for my independence
Walk in on your own feet
Says the rover
You were high and on the wrong street
Till the rover
Said hop in, all in (ooh, ooh)
The rover
Hop in, all in (ooh, ooh)
The rover
The rover
All in, all in (ooh, ooh)
The rover
He barely has to seek repentants
