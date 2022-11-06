Lirik Lagu The Rover – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Rover - Interpol

Come and see me and maybe you'll die

But I can keep you in artwork, the fluid kind

That's enough for excitements today

Prostrated faded, it's pay-to-play

Come and see me yeah, maybe you'll try

I've been holding these pyros till they could fly

Open up and enlighten again

Enjoy the skyline, it's an incremental end

Walk in on your own feet

Says the rover

It's my way or they all leave

Says the rover (ooh)

The rover

Ça suffit, hell yeah, maybe it's time

You can't stick to the highways, it's suicide

I'm welling up with excitements again

The apex resolves, you need to tell your friends

Walk in on your own feet

Says the rover

It's my way or they all leave

Says the rover

The rover (ooh, ooh)

The rover (ooh, ooh)

The rover

Come and see me, yeah baby, let's cry

Satin face in some worlds we'd be too kind

Nature's subjected to fires again

Falling for my independence

Walk in on your own feet

Says the rover

You were high and on the wrong street

Till the rover

Said hop in, all in (ooh, ooh)

The rover

Hop in, all in (ooh, ooh)

The rover

The rover

All in, all in (ooh, ooh)

The rover

He barely has to seek repentants