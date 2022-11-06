Lirik Lagu Obstacle 2 – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Obstacle 2 - Interpol
I'm gonna pull you in close
Gonna wrap you up tight
Gonna play with the braids
That you came here with tonight
I'm gonna hold your face
And toast the snow that fell
Because friends don't waste wine
When there's words to sell
I feel like love in the kitchen
With the culinary eye
I think he's makin' something special
And I'm smart enough to try
If you don't trust yourself
For at least a minute each day
Well, you should trust in this, girl
'Cause loving is coming our way
You can fix me up, girl
We'll go a long long way
If you can fix me up, girl
You'll go a long long way
I'll stand by all this drinking (take my love in these small doses)
If it helps me through these days (take my love in these small doses)
It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)
I'll showcase on Route 7 (take my love in these small doses)
When I find the right place (take my love in these small doses)
It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)
In my mind
This is my, my, my free time
Because friends don't waste wine
When there's words to sell
If you can fix me up, girl, we'll go a long long way
If you can fix me up, girl, you'll go a long long way
I'll stand by all this drinking (take my love in these small doses)
If it helps me through these days (take my love in these small doses)
I've spent a long time corresponding in my own way (take my love in these small doses)
I'll showcase on Route 7 (take my love in these small doses)
When I find the right place (take my love in these small doses)
It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)
In my mind
This is my, my, my free time
To break it all away
Spend it all today
Spend it all today
It took time, then I found you
It took time, then I found you
It took time, then I found you
It took time, then I found you, oh, oh, ooh, ooh
Artikel Pilihan