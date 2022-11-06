Lirik Lagu Obstacle 2 – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Obstacle 2 - Interpol

I'm gonna pull you in close

Gonna wrap you up tight

Gonna play with the braids

That you came here with tonight

I'm gonna hold your face

And toast the snow that fell

Because friends don't waste wine

When there's words to sell

I feel like love in the kitchen

With the culinary eye

I think he's makin' something special

And I'm smart enough to try

If you don't trust yourself

For at least a minute each day

Well, you should trust in this, girl

'Cause loving is coming our way

You can fix me up, girl

We'll go a long long way

If you can fix me up, girl

You'll go a long long way

I'll stand by all this drinking (take my love in these small doses)

If it helps me through these days (take my love in these small doses)

It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)

I'll showcase on Route 7 (take my love in these small doses)

When I find the right place (take my love in these small doses)

It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)

In my mind

This is my, my, my free time

Because friends don't waste wine

When there's words to sell

If you can fix me up, girl, we'll go a long long way

If you can fix me up, girl, you'll go a long long way

I'll stand by all this drinking (take my love in these small doses)

If it helps me through these days (take my love in these small doses)

I've spent a long time corresponding in my own way (take my love in these small doses)

I'll showcase on Route 7 (take my love in these small doses)

When I find the right place (take my love in these small doses)

It takes a long time just to get this all straight (take my love in these small doses)

In my mind

This is my, my, my free time

To break it all away

Spend it all today

Spend it all today

It took time, then I found you

It took time, then I found you

It took time, then I found you

It took time, then I found you, oh, oh, ooh, ooh