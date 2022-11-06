Lirik Lagu Stellify – Ian Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stellify - Ian Brown
Yeah the first time
When you are stellified
Could be the last chance
I have to sanctify
So save the last dance
For me my love cause I
I see you as an angel freshly
Fallen from the sky
I made a shrine, I made it for you
I see you are an angel
All the things that you do
And now I found tomorrow
With you I'm miles high
Shining like a diamond
In the darkness of the sky
I stellify
I'm miles high
I stellify
And so we're miles above
Our ribbon in the sky
And it's the real love
I see so in your eyes
So save the last dance
For me my love cause I
I see you as an angel freshly
Fallen from the sky
I made a shrine
That stands here for you
I see you are an angel
All the things that you do
No one knows tomorrow
The future stands to find
This rockets starts ablazing so for you
I stellify
I stellify
I'm miles high
I stellify
Yeah the first time
When you are stellified
Could be the last chance
I have to sanctify
So save the last dance
For me my love cause I
I see you as an angel freshly
Fallen from the sky
I made a shrine
With candles for you
I see you are an angel
All the things that you do
Now I found tomorrow
With you I stellify
Throw my arms above
Cause now I fly and touch the sky
