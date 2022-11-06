Lirik Lagu Stellify – Ian Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stellify - Ian Brown

Yeah the first time

When you are stellified

Could be the last chance

I have to sanctify

So save the last dance

For me my love cause I

I see you as an angel freshly

Fallen from the sky

I made a shrine, I made it for you

I see you are an angel

All the things that you do

And now I found tomorrow

With you I'm miles high

Shining like a diamond

In the darkness of the sky

I stellify

I'm miles high

I stellify

And so we're miles above

Our ribbon in the sky

And it's the real love

I see so in your eyes

So save the last dance

For me my love cause I

I see you as an angel freshly

Fallen from the sky

I made a shrine

That stands here for you

I see you are an angel

All the things that you do

No one knows tomorrow

The future stands to find

This rockets starts ablazing so for you

I stellify

I stellify

I'm miles high

I stellify

Yeah the first time

When you are stellified

Could be the last chance

I have to sanctify

So save the last dance

For me my love cause I

I see you as an angel freshly

Fallen from the sky

I made a shrine

With candles for you

I see you are an angel

All the things that you do

Now I found tomorrow

With you I stellify

Throw my arms above

Cause now I fly and touch the sky