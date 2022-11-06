Lirik Lagu Everything Is Wrong – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything is Wrong - Interpol
Truly, truly, truly here
Into the override, how we ride the brake
Sleeker and cheaper, the wind change
Following people, they I say
Expect your incentives have paved the way
Everything is wrong, oh, everything is wrong
I guess we open time, what is now is overcome
Truly, truly, truly
I think I know why, I say what I say
Inverse achievements, I rule the daze
Am I more soulful? Am I coming down now?
Can we start over as agents of peace?
Everything is wrong, wrong, everything is wrong
All we have is time, but my heart is going wrong
We're taking a part of both of us,
But nobody likes to wait
Everything is wrong, truly wrong
Everything is wrong
Everything is wrong
Truly, truly, truly
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on
We made our home, without begging a pardon
We made our home, with time alone
It's taking apart the best of us,
And nobody likes to wait
