Lirik Lagu Everything Is Wrong – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything is Wrong - Interpol

Truly, truly, truly here

Into the override, how we ride the brake

Sleeker and cheaper, the wind change

Following people, they I say

Expect your incentives have paved the way

Everything is wrong, oh, everything is wrong

I guess we open time, what is now is overcome

Truly, truly, truly

I think I know why, I say what I say

Inverse achievements, I rule the daze

Am I more soulful? Am I coming down now?

Can we start over as agents of peace?

Everything is wrong, wrong, everything is wrong

All we have is time, but my heart is going wrong

We're taking a part of both of us,

But nobody likes to wait

Everything is wrong, truly wrong

Everything is wrong

Everything is wrong

Truly, truly, truly

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

We made our home, without begging a pardon

We made our home, with time alone

It's taking apart the best of us,

And nobody likes to wait