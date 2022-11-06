Lirik Lagu If You Really Love Nothing – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

If You Really Love Nothing - Interpol
If you really love nothing
On what future do we build illusions
If you really love nothing
Do we wait in silent glory
If you really love nothing
What part of betrayal do you wish to deny
When I find my home
The next artery
Splendid I bled my whole life
So it's probably a kiss
Goodbye then
If you really love nothing
Everybody's made up
Everybody's losing
If you really love nothing
Shall we sleep in silent glory
If you really love nothing
How could you be there
You could just leave forever
When I find my home
The next artery
Splendid I bled my whole life
So it's probably a kiss
Goodbye then
It's goodbye then
You can trace a hole upon your dress
On your dress
On your dress
On your dress
Breathe in, it's optimal
Reading remember
The week's end grading
Better than seven other men
Wayward from women who break dimension
I know that you could just leave forever
When I find my home
The next artery
Splendid I bled my whole life
So it's gonna be a kiss
Goodbye then
It's goodbye then
You can trace a hole upon your dress
Goodbye and a kiss
I see you trace that hole upon your chest
Give me goodbye and a kiss
