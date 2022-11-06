Lirik Lagu If You Really Love Nothing – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

If You Really Love Nothing - Interpol

If you really love nothing

On what future do we build illusions

If you really love nothing

Do we wait in silent glory

If you really love nothing

What part of betrayal do you wish to deny

When I find my home

The next artery

Splendid I bled my whole life

So it's probably a kiss

Goodbye then

If you really love nothing

Everybody's made up

Everybody's losing

If you really love nothing

Shall we sleep in silent glory

If you really love nothing

How could you be there

You could just leave forever

When I find my home

The next artery

Splendid I bled my whole life

So it's probably a kiss

Goodbye then

It's goodbye then

You can trace a hole upon your dress

On your dress

On your dress

On your dress

Breathe in, it's optimal

Reading remember

The week's end grading

Better than seven other men

Wayward from women who break dimension

I know that you could just leave forever

When I find my home

The next artery

Splendid I bled my whole life

So it's gonna be a kiss

Goodbye then

It's goodbye then

You can trace a hole upon your dress

Goodbye and a kiss

I see you trace that hole upon your chest

Give me goodbye and a kiss

