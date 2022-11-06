Lirik Lagu Reverie – Isaac Gracie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reverie - Isaac Gracie

Hey babe

What do you expect me to say?

I could tell you that I'm doing great

But darling, I'm just not okay

Hey babe

Why did we throw it away?

Without you I just ain't the same

And darling, I'm just not okay

Hey babe

I've been putting on my bravest face

Just looking for ways to replace you

And darling, I'm just not okay

Hey babe

It isn't like me to complain

But you don't look at me the same

And darling, I'm just not okay

Hey babe

What do you expect me to say

I could tell you that I'm doing great

But darling, I'm just not okay

Credit

Artis: Isaac Gracie

Penulis Lagu: Jimmy Napes dan Isaac Gracie

Album: Isaac Gracie

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif

Fakta di Balik Lagu Reverie