Lirik Lagu Reverie – Isaac Gracie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reverie - Isaac Gracie
Hey babe
What do you expect me to say?
I could tell you that I'm doing great
But darling, I'm just not okay
Hey babe
Why did we throw it away?
Without you I just ain't the same
And darling, I'm just not okay
Hey babe
I've been putting on my bravest face
Just looking for ways to replace you
And darling, I'm just not okay
Hey babe
It isn't like me to complain
But you don't look at me the same
And darling, I'm just not okay
Hey babe
What do you expect me to say
I could tell you that I'm doing great
But darling, I'm just not okay
Credit
Artis: Isaac Gracie
Penulis Lagu: Jimmy Napes dan Isaac Gracie
Album: Isaac Gracie
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif
Fakta di Balik Lagu Reverie
