Lirik Lagu Rest My Chemistry - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rest My Chemistry - Interpol

I haven't slept for two days

I've bathed in nothing but sweat

And I've made hallways scenes for things to regret

My friends they come

And the lines they go by

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

I live my life filled with no pain

Just some rage and three kinds of yes

And I've made stairways

Such scenes for things that I regret

Oh, those days in the sun

They bring a tear to my eye

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

But you're so young

You're so young

You look in my eyes

You're so young, so sweet, so surprised

I see a sign says "OK"

Gotta take a ride, just recline in the faraway

Gotta take some time to realize

That my friends they come

And the lines they go by

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

But you're so young

You're so young

You look in my eyes

So young, so sweet, so surprised

You look so young like a daisy in my lazy eyes

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry

Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry