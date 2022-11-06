Lirik Lagu Rest My Chemistry - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rest My Chemistry - Interpol
I haven't slept for two days
I've bathed in nothing but sweat
And I've made hallways scenes for things to regret
My friends they come
And the lines they go by
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
I live my life filled with no pain
Just some rage and three kinds of yes
And I've made stairways
Such scenes for things that I regret
Oh, those days in the sun
They bring a tear to my eye
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
But you're so young
You're so young
You look in my eyes
You're so young, so sweet, so surprised
I see a sign says "OK"
Gotta take a ride, just recline in the faraway
Gotta take some time to realize
That my friends they come
And the lines they go by
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
But you're so young
You're so young
You look in my eyes
So young, so sweet, so surprised
You look so young like a daisy in my lazy eyes
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
Tonight I'm gonna rest my chemistry
