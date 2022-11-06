Lirik Lagu This Is How It Feels – Inspiral Carpets dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is How It Feels - Inspiral Carpets
Husband don't know what he's done
Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum
She can't say, they can't see
Putting it down to another bad day
Daddy don't know what he's done
Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum
So this is how it feels to be lonely
This is how it feels to be small
This is how it feels
When your word means nothing at all
There's a funeral in the town
Some guy from the top estate
Seems they found him under a train
And yet he had it all on a plate
So this is how it feels to be lonely
This is how it feels to be small
This is how it feels
When your word means nothing at all
Husband don't know what he's done
Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum
She can't say, they can't see
Putting it down to another bad day
So this is how it feels to be lonely
This is how it feels to be small
This is how it feels
When your word means nothing at all
So this is how it feels to be lonely
This is how it feels to be small
This is how it feels
When your word means nothing at all
