Lirik Lagu This Is How It Feels – Inspiral Carpets dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is How It Feels - Inspiral Carpets

Husband don't know what he's done

Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum

She can't say, they can't see

Putting it down to another bad day

Daddy don't know what he's done

Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum

So this is how it feels to be lonely

This is how it feels to be small

This is how it feels

When your word means nothing at all

There's a funeral in the town

Some guy from the top estate

Seems they found him under a train

And yet he had it all on a plate

So this is how it feels to be lonely

This is how it feels to be small

This is how it feels

When your word means nothing at all

Husband don't know what he's done

Kids don't know what's wrong with Mum

She can't say, they can't see

Putting it down to another bad day

So this is how it feels to be lonely

This is how it feels to be small

This is how it feels

When your word means nothing at all

So this is how it feels to be lonely

This is how it feels to be small

This is how it feels

When your word means nothing at all

