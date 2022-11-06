Lirik Lagu Obstacle 1 – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Obstacle 1 - Interpol

I wish I could eat the salt off of your lost faded lips

We can cap the old times

Make playing only logical harm

We can cap the old lines

Make playing that nothing else will change

But she can read, she can read, she can read

She can read she's bad

She can read, she can read

She can read she's bad

Oh, she's bad

But it's different now that I'm poor and aging

I'll never see this face again

You go stabbing yourself in the neck

And we could find new ways of living

Make playing only logical harm

And we could top the old times

Clay-making that nothing else will change

But she can read, she can read, she can read

She can read she's bad

She can read, she can read

She can read she's bad

Oh, she's bad

It's different now that I'm poor and aging

I'll never see this place again

You go stabbing yourself in the neck

But it's different now that I'm poor and aging

I'll never see this place again

And you'll go stabbing yourself in the neck

It's in the way that she poses

She packs it away

She packs it away

She packs it away

She packs it away

She packs it away

She packs it away

She packs it away

It's in the way that she walks

Her heaven is never enough

She puts the weights in my heart

She puts it, she puts the weights into my little heart