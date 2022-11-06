Lirik Lagu Obstacle 1 – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Obstacle 1 - Interpol
I wish I could eat the salt off of your lost faded lips
We can cap the old times
Make playing only logical harm
We can cap the old lines
Make playing that nothing else will change
But she can read, she can read, she can read
She can read she's bad
She can read, she can read
She can read she's bad
Oh, she's bad
But it's different now that I'm poor and aging
I'll never see this face again
You go stabbing yourself in the neck
And we could find new ways of living
Make playing only logical harm
And we could top the old times
Clay-making that nothing else will change
But she can read, she can read, she can read
She can read she's bad
She can read, she can read
She can read she's bad
Oh, she's bad
It's different now that I'm poor and aging
I'll never see this place again
You go stabbing yourself in the neck
But it's different now that I'm poor and aging
I'll never see this place again
And you'll go stabbing yourself in the neck
It's in the way that she poses
She packs it away
She packs it away
She packs it away
She packs it away
She packs it away
She packs it away
She packs it away
It's in the way that she walks
Her heaven is never enough
She puts the weights in my heart
She puts it, she puts the weights into my little heart
