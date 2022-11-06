Lirik Lagu Gonna Get This – Iyaz ft. Hannah Montana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonna Get This - Iyaz ft. Hannah Montana

I think we got something

Hey, it's my girl Hannah (yeah, ah-ah)

And Iyaz on the track right now

Let's go!

Tonight, we're gonna get this

Tonight, we're gonna get this

Tonight, we're gonna get this

We're gonna get this (okay), we're gonna get this

I can hear you cranking up them speakers

I don't really wanna show up any later

Because soon, we're gonna party like it's New Year's

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Yo, I'm loving all the music that they're playing

But I ain't hearing anything you're saying

Tonight, we're gonna get this, gonna live exquisite

Oh-oh, oh-oh (put your hands up)

Somebody dance beside me

'Cause I'm feeling good at this party

Yeah, I'm fly, just like Bob Marley

So here we go girl, just turn it up

Are you the boy, the boy, the boy

The honest truth, the Real McCoy?

If you're the boy, the boy, the boy

Then make me feel like a movie

This girl, this girl, this girl

Can be the one to rock my world

So be my girl, my girl, my girl

And love me just like a movie

I can see you hanging out in the corner

Looking fly, and you're finally coming over

I've been checking out you, but you didn't notice

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Yeah, I did and it's really nice to meet ya

One, two, three, could you smile for a picture?

Tonight, we're gonna get this, gonna really live it

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Somebody just said, "Hannah, do you already have a man?

'Cause I'm smooth, like Carlos Santana"

Well, here we go, boy, just crank it up

Are you the boy, the boy, the boy

The honest truth, the Real McCoy?

If you're the boy, the boy, the boy

Then make me feel like a movie

This girl, this girl, this girl

Can be the one to rock my world

So be my girl, my girl, my girl

And love me just like a movie

Yeah, I'm gonna sing my melody

If you wanna join in, go ahead and sing

We can dance all night, baby, you and me

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Yeah, we gonna get down and party

Celebrate with everybody

Have a crazy good time

Yeah, the time of our lives

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Are you the boy, the boy, the boy

The honest truth, the Real McCoy?

If you're the boy, the boy, the boy

Then make me feel like a movie

This girl, this girl, this girl

Can be the one to rock my world

So be my girl, my girl, my girl

And love me just like a movie (everybody)