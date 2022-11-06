Lirik Lagu Gonna Get This – Iyaz ft. Hannah Montana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonna Get This - Iyaz ft. Hannah Montana
I think we got something
Hey, it's my girl Hannah (yeah, ah-ah)
And Iyaz on the track right now
Let's go!
Tonight, we're gonna get this
Tonight, we're gonna get this
Tonight, we're gonna get this
We're gonna get this (okay), we're gonna get this
I can hear you cranking up them speakers
I don't really wanna show up any later
Because soon, we're gonna party like it's New Year's
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Yo, I'm loving all the music that they're playing
But I ain't hearing anything you're saying
Tonight, we're gonna get this, gonna live exquisite
Oh-oh, oh-oh (put your hands up)
Somebody dance beside me
'Cause I'm feeling good at this party
Yeah, I'm fly, just like Bob Marley
So here we go girl, just turn it up
Are you the boy, the boy, the boy
The honest truth, the Real McCoy?
If you're the boy, the boy, the boy
Then make me feel like a movie
This girl, this girl, this girl
Can be the one to rock my world
So be my girl, my girl, my girl
And love me just like a movie
I can see you hanging out in the corner
Looking fly, and you're finally coming over
I've been checking out you, but you didn't notice
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Yeah, I did and it's really nice to meet ya
One, two, three, could you smile for a picture?
Tonight, we're gonna get this, gonna really live it
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Somebody just said, "Hannah, do you already have a man?
'Cause I'm smooth, like Carlos Santana"
Well, here we go, boy, just crank it up
Are you the boy, the boy, the boy
The honest truth, the Real McCoy?
If you're the boy, the boy, the boy
Then make me feel like a movie
This girl, this girl, this girl
Can be the one to rock my world
So be my girl, my girl, my girl
And love me just like a movie
Yeah, I'm gonna sing my melody
If you wanna join in, go ahead and sing
We can dance all night, baby, you and me
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Yeah, we gonna get down and party
Celebrate with everybody
Have a crazy good time
Yeah, the time of our lives
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Are you the boy, the boy, the boy
The honest truth, the Real McCoy?
If you're the boy, the boy, the boy
Then make me feel like a movie
This girl, this girl, this girl
Can be the one to rock my world
So be my girl, my girl, my girl
And love me just like a movie (everybody)
