Lirik Lagu So Big - Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Big - Iyaz
Well, you done know it's yo' boy I-Y-A-Z
Alongside the man, JR Iyaz
Now I wanna do it up, so big
Party it up, so big
Spend it up, so big
So the whole world knows my love for you is so big
My heart is so big
My love is so big
For you, for you, for you
Now with a girl like you, nothing you can do
But give the whole world to her 24-7
When she looking so sweet, that kind of body
You don't mind spending all of your time, time, time
And it's not that you're asking me for nothing
I just wanna show you how deep my love is
'Cause with them girls before, I wasn't feeling so gone
But with you, girl, I'm losing control, yo
Now I wanna do it up, so big
Party it up, so big
Spend it up, so big
So the whole world knows my love for you is so big
My heart is so big
My love is so big
For you, for you, for you
Now with a girl like you
I don't care who passes my way
Rihanna or Beyoncé
Girl, holla at me
It doesn't mean I think 'cause
Nothing compares to the joy you bring, so
Them other girls can go
They don't make me feel so good
'Cause with you, girl, I'm losing control, oh
Now I wanna do it up, so big
Party it up, so big
Spend it up, so big
So the whole world knows my love for you is so big
My heart is so big
My love is so big
For you, for you, for you
I wanna do it, so big
'Cause, girl, we are so big
Let's pop them bottles, so big
Like superstars, so big
We taken over, so big
We got that love so big
Let's make it global, so big
Let's blow it up so big
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Come on
If this is real love, then that ain't enough
Before she got your boy
Doing crazy things that I never thought I'd ever do, no
Now I wanna do it up, so big
Party it up, so big
Spend it up, so big
So the whole world knows my love for you is so big
My heart is so big
My love is so big
For you, for you, for you
