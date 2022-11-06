Lirik Lagu So Big - Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Big - Iyaz

Well, you done know it's yo' boy I-Y-A-Z

Alongside the man, JR Iyaz

Now I wanna do it up, so big

Party it up, so big

Spend it up, so big

So the whole world knows my love for you is so big

My heart is so big

My love is so big

For you, for you, for you

Now with a girl like you, nothing you can do

But give the whole world to her 24-7

When she looking so sweet, that kind of body

You don't mind spending all of your time, time, time

And it's not that you're asking me for nothing

I just wanna show you how deep my love is

'Cause with them girls before, I wasn't feeling so gone

But with you, girl, I'm losing control, yo

Now I wanna do it up, so big

Party it up, so big

Spend it up, so big

So the whole world knows my love for you is so big

My heart is so big

My love is so big

For you, for you, for you

Now with a girl like you

I don't care who passes my way

Rihanna or Beyoncé

Girl, holla at me

It doesn't mean I think 'cause

Nothing compares to the joy you bring, so

Them other girls can go

They don't make me feel so good

'Cause with you, girl, I'm losing control, oh

Now I wanna do it up, so big

Party it up, so big

Spend it up, so big

So the whole world knows my love for you is so big

My heart is so big

My love is so big

For you, for you, for you

I wanna do it, so big

'Cause, girl, we are so big

Let's pop them bottles, so big

Like superstars, so big

We taken over, so big

We got that love so big

Let's make it global, so big

Let's blow it up so big

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Come on

If this is real love, then that ain't enough

Before she got your boy

Doing crazy things that I never thought I'd ever do, no

Now I wanna do it up, so big

Party it up, so big

Spend it up, so big

So the whole world knows my love for you is so big

My heart is so big

My love is so big

For you, for you, for you