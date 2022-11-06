Lirik Lagu Pretty Girls – Iyaz ft. Travie McCoy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Girls
So many different flavors
So many shapes and sizes
You coming with me and you going with Iyaz
No surprises, I put it all on the table for you
Nothing is too taboo, I'm ready, willing and able for you
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
There's a lot of pretty girls in this town
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
Trying to find a shawty to hold me down
They say to get to New York girl
Then you gotta have a lot of class
And I heard there ain't nothing like a Cali girl
But you better have a lot of cash
And I know there ain't nothing like the A-Town girl
Cause they know how to show you love
And no matter where I go
I gotta let them know
That this song here is about you
See I don't mean to run away
To places you would not believe
And seeing all those pretty girls
And wishing you were there with me
The simple way you smile girl
Tells me all I need to know
You can be my one and only
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
There's a lot of pretty girls in this town
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
Trying to find a shawty to hold me down
Tell me is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
They say, to get a MIA girl,
Then you gotta have a lot of swag
I heard, to get a Down South Belle,
Then you gotta ride a Cadillac
I know, ain't nothin' like a London girl,
Cause they know how to party up
And no matter where I go, I gotta let you know
That this song here is about you
See I don't mean to run away
To places you would not believe
And seeing all those pretty girls
And wishing you were there with me
The simple way you smile girl
Tells me all I need to know
You can be my one and only
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
There's a lot of pretty girls in this city
There's a lot of pretty girls in this town
I'm trying to pick the right one
I'm trying to pick the right one
Trying to find a shorty to hold me down
Tell me is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
Is it you, girl?
I'm so indecisive
Trying to find a pretty girl that these shoes goes nice with
Been around the world and back, got a knack for them girls in black
But I need a chick that's gonna hold me tight like vice grips
Just make sure you leave my heart how you found it
You can keep the key but the lock stays around it
Baby, let's take it slow, no pulling a fast one
And you look like the type to keep my mind off the last one
