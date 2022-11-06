Lirik Lagu Pretty Girls – Iyaz ft. Travie McCoy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Girls

So many different flavors

So many shapes and sizes

You coming with me and you going with Iyaz

No surprises, I put it all on the table for you

Nothing is too taboo, I'm ready, willing and able for you

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

There's a lot of pretty girls in this town

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

Trying to find a shawty to hold me down

They say to get to New York girl

Then you gotta have a lot of class

And I heard there ain't nothing like a Cali girl

But you better have a lot of cash

And I know there ain't nothing like the A-Town girl

Cause they know how to show you love

And no matter where I go

I gotta let them know

That this song here is about you

See I don't mean to run away

To places you would not believe

And seeing all those pretty girls

And wishing you were there with me

The simple way you smile girl

Tells me all I need to know

You can be my one and only

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

There's a lot of pretty girls in this town

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

Trying to find a shawty to hold me down

Tell me is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

They say, to get a MIA girl,

Then you gotta have a lot of swag

I heard, to get a Down South Belle,

Then you gotta ride a Cadillac

I know, ain't nothin' like a London girl,

Cause they know how to party up

And no matter where I go, I gotta let you know

That this song here is about you

See I don't mean to run away

To places you would not believe

And seeing all those pretty girls

And wishing you were there with me

The simple way you smile girl

Tells me all I need to know

You can be my one and only

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

There's a lot of pretty girls in this city

There's a lot of pretty girls in this town

I'm trying to pick the right one

I'm trying to pick the right one

Trying to find a shorty to hold me down

Tell me is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

Is it you, girl?

I'm so indecisive

Trying to find a pretty girl that these shoes goes nice with

Been around the world and back, got a knack for them girls in black

But I need a chick that's gonna hold me tight like vice grips

Just make sure you leave my heart how you found it

You can keep the key but the lock stays around it

Baby, let's take it slow, no pulling a fast one

And you look like the type to keep my mind off the last one