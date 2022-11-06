Lirik Lagu Don't Change - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Change - INXS
I'm standing here on the ground
The sky above won't fall down
See no evil in all directions
Resolution of happiness
Things have been dark for too long
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
I found a love that I had lost
It was gone for too long
Hear no evil in all directions
Execution of bitterness
Message received loud and clear
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
I'm standing here on the ground
The sky above won't fall down
See no evil in all directions
Resolution of happiness
Things have been dark for too long
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
Don't change for you
Don't change a thing for me
Don't change
Don't change
Credit
Artis: INXS
Album: Shabooh Shoobah
Rilis: 1982
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Penulis Lagu: Kirk Pengilly, Garry William Beers, Timothy William Farriss, Michael Kelland Hutchence, Andrew C. Farriss, Jonathan James Farriss
