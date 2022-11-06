Lirik Lagu Don't Change - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Change - INXS

I'm standing here on the ground

The sky above won't fall down

See no evil in all directions

Resolution of happiness

Things have been dark for too long

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

I found a love that I had lost

It was gone for too long

Hear no evil in all directions

Execution of bitterness

Message received loud and clear

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

I'm standing here on the ground

The sky above won't fall down

See no evil in all directions

Resolution of happiness

Things have been dark for too long

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

Don't change for you

Don't change a thing for me

Don't change

Don't change

Credit

Artis: INXS

Album: Shabooh Shoobah

Rilis: 1982

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Penulis Lagu: Kirk Pengilly, Garry William Beers, Timothy William Farriss, Michael Kelland Hutchence, Andrew C. Farriss, Jonathan James Farriss