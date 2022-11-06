Lirik Lagu 1049 Gotho – Idles dan Fakta di Balinya

1049 Gotho - Idles

My friend is so depressed

He wishes he was dead

I swam inside his head

And this is what he said

Help me, help me

Won't someone set me free?

There's no right side of the bed

With a body like mine and a mind like mine

My friend is so depressed

She wanted to have sex

I pissed in the kitchen sink

As she slowly undressed

No way, no way

We never shall decay

We won't last five fucking minutes

With a body like mine and a mind like mine

I guess this is as far as she goes

I guess this is as far as we go

I guess this is as far as we go

I guess this is as far

My friend is so depressed

He wishes he was dead

I swam inside his head

And this is what he said

Help me, help me

Won't someone help me sleep?

There's no right side of the bed

With a body like mine and a mind like mine

My friend is so depressed

She wanted to have sex

I pissed in the kitchen sink

As she slowly undressed

No way, no way

We never shall decay

We won't last five fucking minutes

With a body like mine and a mind like mine