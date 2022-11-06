Lirik Lagu 1049 Gotho – Idles dan Fakta di Balinya

1049 Gotho - Idles
My friend is so depressed
He wishes he was dead
I swam inside his head
And this is what he said
Help me, help me
Won't someone set me free?
There's no right side of the bed
With a body like mine and a mind like mine
My friend is so depressed
She wanted to have sex
I pissed in the kitchen sink
As she slowly undressed
No way, no way
We never shall decay
We won't last five fucking minutes
With a body like mine and a mind like mine
I guess this is as far as she goes
I guess this is as far as we go
I guess this is as far as we go
I guess this is as far
My friend is so depressed
He wishes he was dead
I swam inside his head
And this is what he said
Help me, help me
Won't someone help me sleep?
There's no right side of the bed
With a body like mine and a mind like mine
My friend is so depressed
She wanted to have sex
I pissed in the kitchen sink
As she slowly undressed
No way, no way
We never shall decay
We won't last five fucking minutes
With a body like mine and a mind like mine
