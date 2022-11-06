Lirik Lagu The Beachland Ballroom - Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Beachland Ballroom - Idles

They could hear me scream for miles

The silence ringing for days

The wind that turns the trees

Made me sway, made me sway

Made me sway

Doberman, they stood proud

The ferns loomed as I lay

The waves slapped like shins to wood

And I laid, I laid, I laid

Inch by inch, foot by foot

I was on my knees for days

And then I set on all fours

And I made, I made, I made, I made

I'm not praying, baby

I'm not begging, darling

I'm not praying, baby

I'm not begging, darling

Soon as the rush went away

I need not look for a way

Damage, damage, damage

If you see me down on my knees

Please, do not think that I pray

Damage, damage, damage

Soon as the rush went away

I need not look for a way

Damage, damage, damage

If you see me down on my knees

Please, do not think that I pray

Damage, damage, damage

Damage, damage, damage