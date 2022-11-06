Lirik Lagu The Beachland Ballroom - Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Beachland Ballroom - Idles
They could hear me scream for miles
The silence ringing for days
The wind that turns the trees
Made me sway, made me sway
Made me sway
Doberman, they stood proud
The ferns loomed as I lay
The waves slapped like shins to wood
And I laid, I laid, I laid
Inch by inch, foot by foot
I was on my knees for days
And then I set on all fours
And I made, I made, I made, I made
I'm not praying, baby
I'm not begging, darling
I'm not praying, baby
I'm not begging, darling
Soon as the rush went away
I need not look for a way
Damage, damage, damage
If you see me down on my knees
Please, do not think that I pray
Damage, damage, damage
Soon as the rush went away
I need not look for a way
Damage, damage, damage
If you see me down on my knees
Please, do not think that I pray
Damage, damage, damage
Damage, damage, damage
