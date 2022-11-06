Lirik Lagu Mother – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mother - Idles

My mother worked fifteen hours five days a week

My mother worked sixteen hours six days a week

My mother worked seventeen hours seven days a week

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich

I know nothing

I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours

I know nothing

I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours

I know nothing

I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours

Mother

F****

Mother

F****

