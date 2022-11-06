Lirik Lagu Mother – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mother - Idles
My mother worked fifteen hours five days a week
My mother worked sixteen hours six days a week
My mother worked seventeen hours seven days a week
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich
I know nothing
I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours
I know nothing
I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours
I know nothing
I'm just sitting here looking at pretty colours
Mother
F****
Mother
F****
