Lirik Lagu Danny Nedelko – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Danny Nedelko - Idles
My blood brother is an immigrant
A beautiful immigrant
My blood brother's Freddie Mercury
A Nigerian mother of three
He's made of bones, he's made of blood
He's made of flesh, he's made of love
He's made of you, he's made of me
Unity
Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain
Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Danny Nedelko
My best friend is an alien (I know him, and he is)
My best friend is a citizen
He's strong, he's earnest, he's innocent
My blood brother is Malala
A Polish butcher, he's Mo Farah
He's made of bones, he's made of blood
He's made of flesh, he's made of love
He's made of you, he's made of me
Unity
Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain
Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Danny Nedelko
The D, the A, the N, the N, the Y
The N, the E, the D, the E, the L
The K, the O, the C, the O, the M
The M, the U, the N, the I, the T
The Y, the S, the O, the F, the U
The C, the K, the Y, the O and the U
And you, and you, and you
