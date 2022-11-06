Lirik Lagu Danny Nedelko – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Danny Nedelko - Idles

My blood brother is an immigrant

A beautiful immigrant

My blood brother's Freddie Mercury

A Nigerian mother of three

He's made of bones, he's made of blood

He's made of flesh, he's made of love

He's made of you, he's made of me

Unity

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain

Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Danny Nedelko

My best friend is an alien (I know him, and he is)

My best friend is a citizen

He's strong, he's earnest, he's innocent

My blood brother is Malala

A Polish butcher, he's Mo Farah

He's made of bones, he's made of blood

He's made of flesh, he's made of love

He's made of you, he's made of me

Unity

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain

Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Danny Nedelko

The D, the A, the N, the N, the Y

The N, the E, the D, the E, the L

The K, the O, the C, the O, the M

The M, the U, the N, the I, the T

The Y, the S, the O, the F, the U

The C, the K, the Y, the O and the U

And you, and you, and you