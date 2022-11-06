Lirik Lagu Never Fight a Man with a Perm – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Fight a Man with a Perm - Idles

Brylcreem

Creatine

And a bag of Charlie Sheen

Brylcreem

Creatine

And a bag of cocaine

A dulcet man with a dolcet tone

From a dulcet town and a dolcet home

He hates me

I like that

Two arms like big baseball bats

I bark

He bites back

A jaw like a fuck off bear trap

He said "these boots are made for stomping

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots are gonna

Stomp all over you."

I said I got a penchant for smokes and kicking douches in the mouth

Sadly for you my last cigarette's gone out

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete

A heathen from Eton

On a bag of Michael Keaton

A heathen from Eton

On a bag of Michael Keaton

He thinks he's suave

You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter

You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra

A tryhard, you should've tried harder

Me, oh me, oh my, Roy

You look like a walking thyroid

You're not a man, you're a gland

You're one big neck with sausage hands

You are a Topshop tyrant

Even your haircut's violent

You look like you're from Love Island

You stood and the room went silent

Never fight a man with a perm

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete and leather

Concrete

I shut my mouth

Let's hug it out

I shut my mouth

Let's hug it out

I shut my mouth

I shut my mouth

Credit

Artis: Idles

Album: Joy as an Act of Resistance

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Punk Rock

Penulis Lagu: Lee Hazlewood, Joseph Talbot, Mark Bowen, Kiernan Lee, Jon Beavis, Adam Devonshire