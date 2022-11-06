Lirik Lagu Nice to Know You - Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nice to Know You - Incubus
Better than watching Gellar
Bending silver spoons
Better than witnessing
Newborn nebulas in bloom
She who sees from up high smiles
And surely sings
Perspective pries her once
Weighty eyes and
It gives you wings
I haven't felt the way
I feel today
In so long its hard
For me to specify
I'm beginning to notice
How much this feels like
A waking limb
Pins and needles
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Deeper than the deepest
Coustou would ever go
Higher than the heights of what
We often think we know
Blessed she who clearly
Sees the wood for the trees
To obtain a bird's eye is to
Turn a blizzard to a breeze
I haven't felt the way
I feel today
In so long its hard
For me to specify
I'm beginning to notice
How much this feels like
A waking limb
Pins and needles
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
To know, you
Could it be that it had
Been there all along
I haven't felt the way
I feel today
In so long it's hard
For me to specify
I'm beginning to notice
How much this feels like
A waking limb
Pins and needles
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
Goodbye
Nice to know you
To know you
Credit
Artis: Incubus
Album: Morning View
Rilis: 2001
Genre: Alternatif Rock
Penulis Lagu: Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Brandon Charles Boyd, Christopher Kilmore, Jose Anthony Ii Pasillas, Jose Pasillas Ii, Michael Aaron Einziger, & Michael Einziger
