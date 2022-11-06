Lirik Lagu Nice to Know You - Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nice to Know You - Incubus

Better than watching Gellar

Bending silver spoons

Better than witnessing

Newborn nebulas in bloom

She who sees from up high smiles

And surely sings

Perspective pries her once

Weighty eyes and

It gives you wings

I haven't felt the way

I feel today

In so long its hard

For me to specify

I'm beginning to notice

How much this feels like

A waking limb

Pins and needles

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Deeper than the deepest

Coustou would ever go

Higher than the heights of what

We often think we know

Blessed she who clearly

Sees the wood for the trees

To obtain a bird's eye is to

Turn a blizzard to a breeze

I haven't felt the way

I feel today

In so long its hard

For me to specify

I'm beginning to notice

How much this feels like

A waking limb

Pins and needles

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

To know, you

Could it be that it had

Been there all along

I haven't felt the way

I feel today

In so long it's hard

For me to specify

I'm beginning to notice

How much this feels like

A waking limb

Pins and needles

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

Goodbye

Nice to know you

To know you

Credit

Artis: Incubus

Album: Morning View

Rilis: 2001

Genre: Alternatif Rock

Penulis Lagu: Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Brandon Charles Boyd, Christopher Kilmore, Jose Anthony Ii Pasillas, Jose Pasillas Ii, Michael Aaron Einziger, & Michael Einziger