Lirik Lagu Love Hurts - Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Hurts - Incubus
Tonight we drink to youth
And holding fast to truth
Don't want to lose what I had as a boy
My heart still has a beat
But love is now a feat
As common as a cold day in LA
Sometimes at night alone I wonder
Is there a spell that I am under
Keeping me from seeing the real thing?
Love hurts
But sometimes it's a good hurt and it feels like I'm alive
Love sings
When it transcends the bad things, have a heart and try me
'Cause without love I won't survive
I'm fettered and abused
Stand naked and accused
Should I surface this one-man submarine?
I only want the truth
So tonight we drink to youth
I'll never lose what I had as a boy
Sometimes at night alone I wonder
Is there a spell that I am under
Keeping me from seeing the real thing?
Love hurts
But sometimes it's a good hurt and it feels like I'm alive
Love sings
When it transcends the bad things
Have a heart and try me
'Cause without love I won't survive
Without love I won't survive
Artikel Pilihan