Lirik Lagu Love Hurts - Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Hurts - Incubus

Tonight we drink to youth

And holding fast to truth

Don't want to lose what I had as a boy

My heart still has a beat

But love is now a feat

As common as a cold day in LA

Sometimes at night alone I wonder

Is there a spell that I am under

Keeping me from seeing the real thing?

Love hurts

But sometimes it's a good hurt and it feels like I'm alive

Love sings

When it transcends the bad things, have a heart and try me

'Cause without love I won't survive

I'm fettered and abused

Stand naked and accused

Should I surface this one-man submarine?

I only want the truth

So tonight we drink to youth

I'll never lose what I had as a boy

Sometimes at night alone I wonder

Is there a spell that I am under

Keeping me from seeing the real thing?

Love hurts

But sometimes it's a good hurt and it feels like I'm alive

Love sings

When it transcends the bad things

Have a heart and try me

'Cause without love I won't survive

Without love I won't survive