Lirik Lagu I Wanna Grow Old With You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Wanna Grow Old With You - Westlife

Another day without your smile

Another day just passes by

And now I know

How much it means

For you to stay right here with me

The time we spent apart

Will make our love grow stronger

But it hurts so bad

I can't take it any longer

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna die lying in your arms

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna be looking in your eyes

I wanna be there for you

Sharing in everything you do

I wanna grow old with you

A thousand miles between us now

It causes me to wonder how

Our love tonight (our love tonight)

Remains so strong (remains so strong)

It makes our risk (it make our risk)

Right all along

The time we spent apart

Will make our love grow stronger

But it hurt so bad I can't take it any longer

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna die lying in your arms

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna be looking in your eyes

I wanna be there for you

Sharing in everything you do

I wanna grow old with you

Things can come and go

I know but

Baby I believe

Something's burning strong between us

Makes it clear to me

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna die lying in your arms

I wanna grow old with you

I wanna be looking in your eyes

I wanna be there for you

Sharing in everything you do