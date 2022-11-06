Lirik Lagu I Wanna Grow Old With You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Wanna Grow Old With You - Westlife
Another day without your smile
Another day just passes by
And now I know
How much it means
For you to stay right here with me
The time we spent apart
Will make our love grow stronger
But it hurts so bad
I can't take it any longer
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna die lying in your arms
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna be looking in your eyes
I wanna be there for you
Sharing in everything you do
I wanna grow old with you
A thousand miles between us now
It causes me to wonder how
Our love tonight (our love tonight)
Remains so strong (remains so strong)
It makes our risk (it make our risk)
Right all along
The time we spent apart
Will make our love grow stronger
But it hurt so bad I can't take it any longer
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna die lying in your arms
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna be looking in your eyes
I wanna be there for you
Sharing in everything you do
I wanna grow old with you
Things can come and go
I know but
Baby I believe
Something's burning strong between us
Makes it clear to me
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna die lying in your arms
I wanna grow old with you
I wanna be looking in your eyes
I wanna be there for you
Sharing in everything you do
