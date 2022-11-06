Lirik Lagu Uptown Girl - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Uptown Girl - Westlife

Uptown girl

She's been living in her uptown world

I bet she never had a back street guy

I bet her mama never told her why

I'm gonna try for an uptown girl

She's been living in her white bread world

As long as anyone with hot blood can

And now she's looking for a downtown man

That's what I am

And when she knows what she wants from her time

And when she wakes up and makes up her mind

She'll see I'm not so tough

Just because

I'm in love with an uptown girl

You know I've seen her in her uptown world

She's getting tired of her high class toys

And all her presents from her uptown boys

She's got a choice

Oh, oh

Uptown girl

You know I can't afford to buy her pearls

But maybe someday when my ship comes in

She'll understand what kind of guy I've been

And then I'll win

And when she's walking she's looking so fine

And when she's talking she's saying that she's mine

She'll say I'm not so tough

Just because

I'm in love

With and uptown girl

She's been living in her white bread world

As long as anyone with hot blood can

And now she's looking for a downtown man

That's what I am