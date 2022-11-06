Lirik Lagu Obvious - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Obvious - Westlife

Shane: we started as friends

But something happened inside me

Now I'm reading into everything

But there's no sign you hear the lightning, baby

You don't ever notice me

Turning on my charm

Or wonder why I'm always where you are

I've made it obvious

I've done everything but say it

(i've crushed on ya so long, but on and on you get me wrong)

I'm not so good with words

Since you never noticed

The way that we belong

I'll say it in a love song

I've heard you talk about

(Heard you talk about)

How you want someone just like me

But every time I ask you out

(Time I ask you out)

We never move past friendly no, no

And you never how

I stare when we're alone

Or wonder why I keep you on the phone

I've made it obvious

Done everything but sing it

(I've crushed on you so long but on and on you get me wrong)

I'm not so good with words

And since you never notice

The way that we belong

I'll say it in a love song

Yeah

You are my very first thought in the morning

And my last at nightfall

You are my love that came without warning

Mark and Shane: