Lirik Lagu Try Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Try Me - The Weeknd

Any time is the time

Any time for you to get my call, baby (So, baby)

Are you alone, baby?

If he ain't around, pick up your phone, baby

Whoa

Can you try me? Try me?

Once you put your pride aside

You can notify me, -fy me

You're the best I ever had

Baby girl, remind me, -mind me

Let me know if it's on

And you know where to find me, find me

Having thoughts you never had, yeah

I didn't know you were down for him finding out

I thought you had some kind of love for your man

Well, I'm not tryna break up something

You've been workin' out, you've been steady

But I'm ready to go all the way if you let me, don't you tempt me

You're lookin' good since the last time I looked at you

It might have been, been about a couple months

But I just got the picture that you texted to me

You ain't steady, you look ready to go all the way

If you let me take you down on me

Can you try me? Try me? (Oh)

Once you put your pride aside

You can notify me, -fy me (Hey)

You're the best I ever had

Baby girl, remind me, -mind me

Let me know if it's on

And you know where to find me, find me (Hey)

Having thoughts you never had, yeah

Can you try me? Try me? (Hey)

Once you put your pride aside

You can notify me, -fy me

You're the best I ever had

Baby girl, remind me, -mind me (Hey)

Let me know if it's on (Let me know)

And you know where to find me find me (Hey)

Having thoughts you never had, yeah

Better try me

Don't you mess with me

Don't you mess with me

The way I kissed your scars

The way I fixed your heart, oh

Don't you miss me, babe?

Don't you miss me, babe?

