Lirik Lagu Try Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Try Me - The Weeknd
Any time is the time
Any time for you to get my call, baby (So, baby)
Are you alone, baby?
If he ain't around, pick up your phone, baby
Whoa
Can you try me? Try me?
Once you put your pride aside
You can notify me, -fy me
You're the best I ever had
Baby girl, remind me, -mind me
Let me know if it's on
And you know where to find me, find me
Having thoughts you never had, yeah
I didn't know you were down for him finding out
I thought you had some kind of love for your man
Well, I'm not tryna break up something
You've been workin' out, you've been steady
But I'm ready to go all the way if you let me, don't you tempt me
You're lookin' good since the last time I looked at you
It might have been, been about a couple months
But I just got the picture that you texted to me
You ain't steady, you look ready to go all the way
If you let me take you down on me
Can you try me? Try me? (Oh)
Once you put your pride aside
You can notify me, -fy me (Hey)
You're the best I ever had
Baby girl, remind me, -mind me
Let me know if it's on
And you know where to find me, find me (Hey)
Having thoughts you never had, yeah
Can you try me? Try me? (Hey)
Once you put your pride aside
You can notify me, -fy me
You're the best I ever had
Baby girl, remind me, -mind me (Hey)
Let me know if it's on (Let me know)
And you know where to find me find me (Hey)
Having thoughts you never had, yeah
Better try me
Don't you mess with me
Don't you mess with me
The way I kissed your scars
The way I fixed your heart, oh
Don't you miss me, babe?
Don't you miss me, babe?
Credits
Artikel Pilihan