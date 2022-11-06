Lirik Lagu Wicked Games - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

I left my girl back home
I don't love her no more
And she'll never fucking know that
These fucking eyes that I'm staring at
Let me see that ass
Look at all this cash
And I emptied out my cards too
Now I'm fucking leaning on that
Bring your love, baby, I could bring my shame
Bring the drugs, baby, I could bring my pain
I got my heart right here
I got my scars right here
Bring the cups, baby, I could bring the drank
Bring your body, baby, I could bring you fame
And that's my motherfucking words too
Just let me motherfucking love you
Listen, ma, I'll give you all I got
Get me off of this, I need confidence in myself
Yeah, yeah, yeah, ohh, yeah, ohh
Listen, ma, I'll give you all of me
Give me all of it, I need all of it to myself
Whoa-whoa, whoa
So tell me you love me
(Only for tonight, only for the night)
Even though you don't love me
(Oh-whoa, oh-whoa)
Just tell me you love me
(I'll give you what I need) Ohh-yeah
(I'll give you all of me)
Even though you don't love me
(Oh-whoa) Yeah, yeah
(Oh-whoa) Yeah, yeah
Uh, let me see you dance
I love to watch you dance
Take you down another level
And get you dancing with the Devil
Take a shot of this
But I'm warning you
I'm on that shit that you can't smell, baby
So, put down your perfume
Bring your love, baby, I could bring my shame
Bring the drugs, baby, I could bring my pain
Oh, I got my heart right here
Oh, I got my scars right here
Bring the cups, baby, I could bring the drank
Bring your body, baby, I could bring you fame
And that's my motherfucking words too, ayy
So let me motherfucking love you
Listen, ma, I'll give you all I got
Get me off of this (off of this), I need confidence (confidence) in myself
Ohh, oh, ayy, ayy, ayy
Listen, ma, I'll give you all of me (ooh)
Give me all of it, I need all of it to myself
I need all of it, so tell me you love me, yeah
(Only for tonight) Ohh
(Only for the night)
Even though you don't love me, yeah
(Oh-whoa) Ohh
(Oh-whoa)
Just tell me you love me
(I'll give you what I need) Ohh-oh
(I'll give you all of me)
Even though you don't love me, ohh, yeah
(Oh-whoa, oh-whoa) Ohh
Artis: The Weeknd
Album: House of Ballons
Dirilis: 2011
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Blanchaer Marcel Rainer Millar, Carlo Montagnese, Martin Daniel McKinney
