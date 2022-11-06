Lirik Lagu Wicked Games - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wicked Games - The Weeknd

I left my girl back home

I don't love her no more

And she'll never fucking know that

These fucking eyes that I'm staring at

Let me see that ass

Look at all this cash

And I emptied out my cards too

Now I'm fucking leaning on that

Bring your love, baby, I could bring my shame

Bring the drugs, baby, I could bring my pain

I got my heart right here

I got my scars right here

Bring the cups, baby, I could bring the drank

Bring your body, baby, I could bring you fame

And that's my motherfucking words too

Just let me motherfucking love you

Listen, ma, I'll give you all I got

Get me off of this, I need confidence in myself

Yeah, yeah, yeah, ohh, yeah, ohh

Listen, ma, I'll give you all of me

Give me all of it, I need all of it to myself

Whoa-whoa, whoa

So tell me you love me

(Only for tonight, only for the night)

Even though you don't love me

(Oh-whoa, oh-whoa)

Just tell me you love me

(I'll give you what I need) Ohh-yeah

(I'll give you all of me)

Even though you don't love me

(Oh-whoa) Yeah, yeah

(Oh-whoa) Yeah, yeah

Uh, let me see you dance

I love to watch you dance

Take you down another level

And get you dancing with the Devil

Take a shot of this

But I'm warning you

I'm on that shit that you can't smell, baby

So, put down your perfume

Bring your love, baby, I could bring my shame

Bring the drugs, baby, I could bring my pain

Oh, I got my heart right here

Oh, I got my scars right here

Bring the cups, baby, I could bring the drank

Bring your body, baby, I could bring you fame

And that's my motherfucking words too, ayy

So let me motherfucking love you

Listen, ma, I'll give you all I got

Get me off of this (off of this), I need confidence (confidence) in myself

Ohh, oh, ayy, ayy, ayy

Listen, ma, I'll give you all of me (ooh)

Give me all of it, I need all of it to myself

I need all of it, so tell me you love me, yeah

(Only for tonight) Ohh

(Only for the night)

Even though you don't love me, yeah

(Oh-whoa) Ohh

(Oh-whoa)

Just tell me you love me

(I'll give you what I need) Ohh-oh

(I'll give you all of me)

Even though you don't love me, ohh, yeah

(Oh-whoa, oh-whoa) Ohh

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: House of Ballons

Dirilis: 2011

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Blanchaer Marcel Rainer Millar, Carlo Montagnese, Martin Daniel McKinney