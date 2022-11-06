Lirik Lagu After Hours - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu After Hours - The Weeknd
Thought I almost died in my dream again (baby, almost died)
Fightin' for my life, I couldn't breathe again
I'm fallin' in too deep (oh)
Without you, don't wanna sleep (fallin' in)
'Cause my heart belongs to you
I'll risk it all for you
I want you next to me
This time, I'll never leave
I wanna share babies
Protection, we won't need
Your body next to me
Is just a memory
I'm fallin' in too deep, oh
Without you, I can't sleep
Insomnia, don't leave, oh
Talk to me, without you I can't breathe
My darkest hours
Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room
Different girls on the floor, distracting my thoughts of you
I turned into the man I used to be, to be
Put myself to sleep
Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams
Didn't wanna wake up 'less you were beside me
I just wanted to call you and say, and say
Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most?
I'd give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
Never comin' down, uh
I was runnin' away from facin' reality, uh
Wastin' all of my time on livin' my fantasies
Spendin' money to compensate, compensate
'Cause I want you baby
I'll be livin' in Heaven when I'm inside of you
It was definitely a blessing wakin' beside you
I'll never let you down again, again
Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most?
I'd give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
I said, baby, I'll treat you better than I did before
I'll hold you down and not let you go
This time I won't break your heart, your heart, yeah
I know it's all my fault
Made you put down your guard
I know I made you fall
Then said you were wrong for me
I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (to you)
Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you
You did some things that you regret, still ride for you
'Cause this house is not a home
Without my baby, where are you now when I need you most?
I gave it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
And I said, baby, I'll treat you better than I did before
I'll hold you down and not let you go
This time I won't break your heart, your heart, no
