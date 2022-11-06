Lirik Lagu After Hours - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu After Hours - The Weeknd

Thought I almost died in my dream again (baby, almost died)

Fightin' for my life, I couldn't breathe again

I'm fallin' in too deep (oh)

Without you, don't wanna sleep (fallin' in)

'Cause my heart belongs to you

I'll risk it all for you

I want you next to me

This time, I'll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won't need

Your body next to me

Is just a memory

I'm fallin' in too deep, oh

Without you, I can't sleep

Insomnia, don't leave, oh

Talk to me, without you I can't breathe

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distracting my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself to sleep

Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams

Didn't wanna wake up 'less you were beside me

I just wanted to call you and say, and say

Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

Never comin' down, uh

I was runnin' away from facin' reality, uh

Wastin' all of my time on livin' my fantasies

Spendin' money to compensate, compensate

'Cause I want you baby

I'll be livin' in Heaven when I'm inside of you

It was definitely a blessing wakin' beside you

I'll never let you down again, again

Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

I said, baby, I'll treat you better than I did before

I'll hold you down and not let you go

This time I won't break your heart, your heart, yeah

I know it's all my fault

Made you put down your guard

I know I made you fall

Then said you were wrong for me

I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (to you)

Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you

You did some things that you regret, still ride for you

'Cause this house is not a home

Without my baby, where are you now when I need you most?

I gave it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

And I said, baby, I'll treat you better than I did before

I'll hold you down and not let you go

This time I won't break your heart, your heart, no

