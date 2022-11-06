Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd, dan Lil Baby
See this in 3D, all lights out for me
All lights out for me, lightning strikes the beach
Eighty degrees, warm it up for me
Finally free, found the God in me
And I want you to see, I can walk on water
Thousand miles from shore, I can float on the water
Father, hold me close, don't let me drown
I know you won't
Yeah, walkin' on the bridge, I threw my sins over the deep end
Sippin' 'til my stomach hurt, this month I done lost three friends
Early mornin', brainstormin', normally I can't sleep in
Sometimes I just wanna restart it, but it all depends
If I'ma be that same young, hungry n- from West End
Wrote my hardest wrongs and the crazy part, I ain't have no pen
Maybach interior came with sheepskin
Still remember when I just had three bands
Now I'm the one everyone call on 'cause I got deep pants
Bro told me to wait to beat the game, it's all in defense
And never fazed by names that they might call me, but they gon' respect it
And I feel like you better off tryna call, I might not get the message
And she just tried to run off with my heart, but I blocked off the exit, yeah
Oh-oh, I know You won't, I know You won't
I know You won't (oh, yeah)
I know You won't
I know that You look over us
So we silently sleep
Bring down the rain, yeah, oh
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, I was out for self
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, I was up for sale
But I couldn't tell
God made it rain, the devil made it hail
Dropped out of school, but I'm that one at Yale
Made the best tracks and still went off the rail
Had to go down, down, down, this the new town, town, town
This the new ten, ten, ten, I'm goin' in, in, in
Here I go on a new trip, here I go actin' too lit
Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick
And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids
It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'
Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement
Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it
Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk
Alcohol Anonymous, who's the busiest loser?
Heated by the rumors, read into it too much
Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, "What do you love?"
Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck
Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, everybody so judgmental
Everybody so judgmental
Everybody hurts, but I don't judge rentals
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, it was all so simple
I see you in 3D, the dawn is bright for me
No more dark for me, I know You're watchin' me
Eighty degrees, burnin' up the leaves
Finally, I'm free, finally, I'm free
As I go out to sea, I can walk on water
Won't you shine Your light? Demons stuck on my shoulder
Father, hold me close, don't let me drown
I know You won't
Artis: Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby
Album: Donda
