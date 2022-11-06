Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd, dan Lil Baby

See this in 3D, all lights out for me

All lights out for me, lightning strikes the beach

Eighty degrees, warm it up for me

Finally free, found the God in me

And I want you to see, I can walk on water

Thousand miles from shore, I can float on the water

Father, hold me close, don't let me drown

I know you won't

Yeah, walkin' on the bridge, I threw my sins over the deep end

Sippin' 'til my stomach hurt, this month I done lost three friends

Early mornin', brainstormin', normally I can't sleep in

Sometimes I just wanna restart it, but it all depends

If I'ma be that same young, hungry n- from West End

Wrote my hardest wrongs and the crazy part, I ain't have no pen

Maybach interior came with sheepskin

Still remember when I just had three bands

Now I'm the one everyone call on 'cause I got deep pants

Bro told me to wait to beat the game, it's all in defense

And never fazed by names that they might call me, but they gon' respect it

And I feel like you better off tryna call, I might not get the message

And she just tried to run off with my heart, but I blocked off the exit, yeah

Oh-oh, I know You won't, I know You won't

I know You won't (oh, yeah)

I know You won't

I know that You look over us

So we silently sleep

Bring down the rain, yeah, oh

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, I was out for self

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, I was up for sale

But I couldn't tell

God made it rain, the devil made it hail

Dropped out of school, but I'm that one at Yale

Made the best tracks and still went off the rail

Had to go down, down, down, this the new town, town, town

This the new ten, ten, ten, I'm goin' in, in, in

Here I go on a new trip, here I go actin' too lit

Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick

And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids

It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'

Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement

Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it

Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk

Alcohol Anonymous, who's the busiest loser?

Heated by the rumors, read into it too much

Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, "What do you love?"

Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck

Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, everybody so judgmental

Everybody so judgmental

Everybody hurts, but I don't judge rentals

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm, it was all so simple

I see you in 3D, the dawn is bright for me

No more dark for me, I know You're watchin' me

Eighty degrees, burnin' up the leaves

Finally, I'm free, finally, I'm free

As I go out to sea, I can walk on water

Won't you shine Your light? Demons stuck on my shoulder

Father, hold me close, don't let me drown

I know You won't

Artis: Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby

Album: Donda