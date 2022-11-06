Lirik Lagu Save Your Tears - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

Ooh

Na-na, yeah

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I'm not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

I don't know why I run away

I'll make you cry when I run away

You could've asked me why I broke your heart

You could've told me that you fell apart

But you walked past me like I wasn't there

And just pretended like you didn't care

I don't know why I run away

I'll make you cry when I run away

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day

Save your tears for another day

So, I made you think that I would always stay

I said some things that I should never say

Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine

And now you won't love me for a second time

I don't know why I run away, oh, girl

Said I'll make you cry when I run away