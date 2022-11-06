Lirik Lagu Earned It - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Earned It - The Weeknd

You make it look like it's magic

'Cause I see nobody, nobody but you, you, you

I'm never confused

Hey, hey

I'm so used to being used

So I love when you call unexpected

'Cause I hate when the moment's expected

So I'ma care for you, you, you

I'ma care for you, you, you, you, yeah

'Cause girl you're perfect

You're always worth it

And you deserve it

The way you work it

'Cause girl you earned it

Girl you earned it, yeah

You know our love would be tragic (Oh, yeah)

So you don't pay it, don't pay it no mind

We live with no lies

Hey, hey

You're my favorite kind of night

So I love when you call unexpected

'Cause I hate when the moment's expected

So I'ma care for you, you, you

I'ma care for you, you, you, you, yeah

'Cause girl you're perfect (Girl, you're perfect)

You're always worth it (You're always worth it)

And you deserve it (And you deserve it)

The way you work it (The way you work it)

'Cause girl you earned it

Girl you earned it, yeah

On that lonely night (Lonely night)

You said it wouldn't be love

But we felt the rush

It made us believe it there was only us (Only us)

Convinced we were broken inside, yeah, inside, yeah

'Cause girl you're perfect (Girl, you're perfect)

You're always worth it (You're always worth it)

And you deserve it (And you deserve it)

The way you work it (The way you work it)

'Cause girl you earned it, yeah

Girl you earned it, yeah (Earned it, no, no, ooh)

'Cause girl you're perfect

You're always worth it

And you deserve it