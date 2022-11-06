Lirik Lagu Earned It - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

You make it look like it's magic
'Cause I see nobody, nobody but you, you, you
I'm never confused
Hey, hey
I'm so used to being used
So I love when you call unexpected
'Cause I hate when the moment's expected
So I'ma care for you, you, you
I'ma care for you, you, you, you, yeah
'Cause girl you're perfect
You're always worth it
And you deserve it
The way you work it
'Cause girl you earned it
Girl you earned it, yeah
You know our love would be tragic (Oh, yeah)
So you don't pay it, don't pay it no mind
We live with no lies
Hey, hey
You're my favorite kind of night
So I love when you call unexpected
'Cause I hate when the moment's expected
So I'ma care for you, you, you
I'ma care for you, you, you, you, yeah
'Cause girl you're perfect (Girl, you're perfect)
You're always worth it (You're always worth it)
And you deserve it (And you deserve it)
The way you work it (The way you work it)
'Cause girl you earned it
Girl you earned it, yeah
On that lonely night (Lonely night)
You said it wouldn't be love
But we felt the rush
It made us believe it there was only us (Only us)
Convinced we were broken inside, yeah, inside, yeah
'Cause girl you're perfect (Girl, you're perfect)
You're always worth it (You're always worth it)
And you deserve it (And you deserve it)
The way you work it (The way you work it)
'Cause girl you earned it, yeah
Girl you earned it, yeah (Earned it, no, no, ooh)
'Cause girl you're perfect
You're always worth it
And you deserve it
