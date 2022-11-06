Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Need Your Love - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
I take a deep breath every time I pass your door
I know you're there but I can't see you anymore
And that's the reason
You're in the dark
I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart
And I feel so hopeless here
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me do you feel the same
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
Ineed your love
Now I'm dreaming, will I ever find you now?
I walk in circles but I'll never figure out
What I mean to you, do I belong?
I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong
And I feel so hopeless here
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me do you feel the same
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
All the years
All the times
You have never been to blame
And now my eyes are open
And now my heart is closing
And all the tears
All the lies
All the waste
I've been trying to make a change
And now my eyes are open
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free
Penyanyi: Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
