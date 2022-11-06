Lirik Lagu Feel So Close - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Calvin Harris-Feel So Close
I feel so close to you right now
It's a force field
I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal
Your love pours down on me, surrounds me like a waterfall
And there's no stopping us right now
I feel so close to you right now
[Dance beat plays]
I feel so close to you right now
It's a force field
I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal
Your love pours down on me, surrounds me like a waterfall
And there's no stopping us right now
I feel so close to you right now
[Dance beat plays]
And there's no stopping us right now
And there's no stopping us right now
And there's no stopping us right now
I feel so close to you right now...
Penyanyi: Calvin Harris
Penulis: Calvin Harris
Artikel Pilihan