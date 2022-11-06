Lirik Lagu Feel So Close - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feel So Close - Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris-Feel So Close

I feel so close to you right now

It's a force field

I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal

Your love pours down on me, surrounds me like a waterfall

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now

[Dance beat plays]

I feel so close to you right now

It's a force field

I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal

Your love pours down on me, surrounds me like a waterfall

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now

[Dance beat plays]

And there's no stopping us right now

And there's no stopping us right now

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now...

Penyanyi: Calvin Harris

Penulis: Calvin Harris