Lirik Lagu Chamber of Reflection - Mac DeMarco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chamber of Reflection – Mac DeMarco

Spend some time away

Getting ready for the day you're born again

Spend some time alone

Understand that soon you'll run with better men

Alone again

Alone again

Alone again

Alone again

Alone

No use looking out

It's within that brings that lonely feeling

Understand that when you leave here, you'll be clear

Among the better men

Alone again

Alone again

Alone again

Alone again

Alone

Alone again

Alone again

Alone again

Alone

Dirilis: 2014

Album: Salad Days

Artis: Mac DeMarco

Genre: Alternatif/Indie