Lirik Lagu Chamber of Reflection - Mac DeMarco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chamber of Reflection – Mac DeMarco
Spend some time away
Getting ready for the day you're born again
Spend some time alone
Understand that soon you'll run with better men
Alone again
Alone again
Alone again
Alone again
Alone
No use looking out
It's within that brings that lonely feeling
Understand that when you leave here, you'll be clear
Among the better men
Alone again
Alone again
Alone again
Alone again
Alone
Alone again
Alone again
Alone again
Alone
Dirilis: 2014
Album: Salad Days
Artis: Mac DeMarco
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Artikel Pilihan